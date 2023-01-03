By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Don’t look now but Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are going streaking. The Pacers defeated the Toronto Raptors Monday night at home, 122-114, for Indiana’s fourth win in a row and sixth in seven games. It’s easy to overlook all that with Donovan Mitchell tearing the leather off the ball on the same night, but allow Haliburton to reiterate what his team’s current form means for the rest of the Eastern Conference — and the league.

“Any night we can beat anybody. We’re confident now, we’re confident in each other. I think we just keep rolling right now, we’re playing really well. But it’;s about growing every day, seeing what he we can do better.”

Tyrese Haliburton didn’t have an explosive performance against the Raptors, but the Pacers must love the way their balanced attack led them to the win against the Raptors. Haliburton, who scored 16 points, was one of the seven Pacers players who generated at least 10 points in the game. Rookie Benedict Mathurin paced Indiana with 21 points off the bench, while Myles Turner posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pacers are among those rumored to be a team to watch out for ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, but until Indiana’s front office pulls off something tangible, it’s going to be its current set of players that will dictate how far the team can go in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers will look to sustain their form when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road this Wednesday night.