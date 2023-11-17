Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton opens up about the hot start the team is having and what's been driving them.

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is in the midst of an outstanding season as he has been the team's main drive to success. In terms of the style of play for the Pacers, their noticeably fast as Haliburton has been the one to lead the team in that direction.

In an interview with Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, Haliburton said that playing fast is the Pacers' “biggest strength.” He went on to show off his confidence by saying that no other team can matchup with them.

“It’s our biggest strength. Teams don’t want to run with us. Nobody. I don’t care who it is. Nobody wants to run with us. I’m relatively young, but that’s just the way I play basketball, and this organization has done a great job of allowing me to spread who I am throughout the organization,” Haliburton said. “Guys have adapted to that and coaches adapt to that the right way. Good things are happening. My skin is crawling when we’re not getting outlets and we’re not running and playing fast. But teams know when you play us you have to have your track shoes ready. Like, you got to be ready to play us. So that’s a good identity to have.”

Haliburton feels the Pacers' style is one players would be attracted to

Especially with how the NBA has changed over the years, a faster play-style has proven wonders for other teams. Now, the Pacers are hoping to turn heads under Haliburton who's been averaging 24.7 points and an association-high 12.5 assists per game. He said that the game-plan is one people would want to play for instead of against.

“I feel like it’s a team that people want to play for. People want to play that style of basketball. And you don’t want to play against that style of basketball,” Haliburton said. “Especially if you’re coming off a back-to-back or you know you got a bunch of games in a bunch of nights, you don’t want to see us.”

The Pacers are currently 7-4 on the season which puts them at fourth in the Eastern Conference. Their next game will be against the Orlando Magic on Sunday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse where Indiana is 5-2 in.