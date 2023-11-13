Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton credits the NBA 2K video games to his elite level of play.

There's no doubt that Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been a revelation for the organization, especially as he's having a hot start to the 2023-24 campaign, leading the league with his 12.2 assists per game. What has led him to have this elite court vision?

Experience obviously plays a huge role, but for Haliburton, part of the reason is due to the highly successful NBA 2K video games. He said to Rob Mahoney at The Ringer that a lot of his “knowledge” has come from basketball video games.

“Honestly, a lot of my hoop knowledge in knowing how to play comes from video games,” Haliburton said. “When you’re playing 2K and you’re on that camera angle where you can see everything ahead of you, that’s how I think sometimes.”

When watching Haliburton, it does make sense that video games have helped him as he has a knack at seeing the full court and using his basketball IQ to make a play. Another part of Haliburton's success has come from his dynamic ability to score as well as being the team's main facilitator.

Haliburton said to The Ringer that the “challenge” for himself and the Pacers has been trying to balance his characteristics to score and pass.

“The biggest challenge for me is finding that balance,” Haliburton said. “There’s probably a world out there where I could realistically average 15 assists. There’s a world out there where I could average 25 points. Well, I’m trying to find a mixture of doing both.”

Besides his aforementioned association-leading 12.2 assists per game, he also averages 23.8 points per game. The Pacers next game will be against the Philadelphia 76ers as a part of the NBA In-season tournament. Subsequently, they're currently 1-0 in group play after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 3.