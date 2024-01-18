When will Tyrese Haliburton be back from his hamstring injury?

The Indiana Pacers are all over NBA headlines right now after pulling off a blockbuster trade for Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. Alongside All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, Siakam may very well prove to be the missing link for a young, emerging Pacers team that proved they can hang with the best of the best by making it all the way to the championship game of the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament earlier this season.

While the Pacers and their fans are eagerly anticipating Siakam and Haliburton taking the court aside one another, that moment will not come on Thursday night when the team takes on the Kings.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said on Thursday that Haliburton, who was upgraded on the team's injury report to questionable, will not be playing against the Kings, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape. This will be the fifth straight game that the young star has missed. As for Siakam, Carlisle mentioned that he wasn't sure when the All-Star would make his debut with the team, but that he will be with the Pacers for the final three games of their West Coast road trip.

After undergoing an MRI on January 9, the Pacers ruled that Haliburton would be re-evaluated for a Grade 1 hamstring strain in approximately two weeks. Just over a week since he suffering this injury, the Pacers guard appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery process. Due to his recent status upgrade on the injury report, it is certainly a possibility that Haliburton can rejoin the team on the floor at some point during their road trip.

Should the Pacers look to be cautious with Haliburton and not rush him back, he would likely return during their upcoming four-game homestand that begins on Jan. 23 against the Denver Nuggets.

Currently 23-17 on the season, the Pacers have put themselves in a position to make a real push for the playoffs. Indiana has not been to the playoffs since the 2019-20 season, failing to eclipse 35 wins over the course of the last three seasons. As of right now, the Pacers are on pace to win roughly 47 games, which would give them a chance to compete for one of the four-best records in the Eastern Conference.

With the addition of Siakam next to Haliburton, the Pacers are hopeful that this will be the case.