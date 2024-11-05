When it comes to professional athletes who rep WWE outside of the typical wrestling bubble, there's Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, and then there's everyone else.

On the court, Hali is an absolute pro, a speedy ball handler who can dish out passes as well as he can nail opens 3, but when he shows up in WWE, which he has happened about a half dozen times over the past few years, the max contract player turns into an absolute fan, eager to cheer for his favorite guys both on SmackDown and in NXT while wearing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin merch for good measure.

But in February, when the Royal Rumble comes to Lucas Oil Stadium, could Haliburton officially make the jump from WWE fan to WWE Superstar, following in the footsteps of Shaquille O'Neal by taking part in the show's eponymous battle royale match? Well journalist Landon Buford asked Haliburton that very question and learned a very interesting response indeed.

“I can't tell you everything, but you might see me at the Rumble,” Haliburton told Buford.

Now, as Buford pointed out, the Pacers do actually have a game on the same day as the Rumble, even if they will technically still be in Indiana, but when it comes to living out childhood dreams, even NBA All-Stars might find a way to pull a few strings to make it happen, especially since it could do insane social media numbers for all parties involved. Though he may not get physical – or will at least get physical in a very planned way – Haliburton appears ready to Rumble in the best possible way.

Trick Williams is team Tyrese Haliburton in his feud vs. Jalen Brunson

Discussing Haliburton's last appearance in NXT back in September with Ringer Wrestling Worldwide, Trick Williams celebrated the reach of the brand, noting that he appreciates the crossover Shawn Michaels has created.

“It's really cool that these guys have an appreciation for what we do, just like we appreciate what they do. A lot of people say that NXT is the third brand. Nah, we are a live TV show,” Williams declared via Fightful. “We're on the CW Network. We made the deal. We're on TV for every fan. People watch us. It's huge to get out into the world and see people who love NXT the way they love RAW and SmackDown. Mixing it up with these guys like Tyrese Haliburton, The Wild ‘N Out cast, Migos, all these guys we're able to mix it up with, it's dope.”

Asked who he sides with in the weird WWE-centric feud between Haliburton and New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, Trick Willie opted to back his boy, as at this point, they are practical pals.

“Since my dawg Tyrese pulled up and showed love to NXT, I'm going with the Pacers all the way,” Williams declared. “We saw the standoff. Tyrese looks like he's ready for action, and he stays healthy.”

Could fans finally see Brunson and Haliburton shake out in the ring at the Royal Rumble? No, probably not, as the Knicks will also be in the middle of a West Coast road trip and actually play the Los Angeles Lakers on the same night as the show. But hey, if Haliburton and/or Brunson just show up or even just drop a video package for the event, it will make the crowd in Lucas Oil Stadium hyped up all the same.