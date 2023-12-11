The Indiana Pacers visit the Detroit Pistons as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Indiana Pacers are fresh off a second-place finish in the In-Season Tournament as they take on the Detroit Pistons Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pacers-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pacers are 12-8 after a successful run in the IST. On the back of Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana has become one of the best scoring teams in the NBA. The Pacers scored 136 points in the first game against the Pistons this season. They did win that game by 23 points, as well. Haliburton recorded a double-double with points and assists while Myles Turner had one of his own with points and rebounds. Indiana made 16 threes, and shot 48 percent from the field in the win. Aaron Nesmith is questionable for the game Monday night.

The Pistons are in the midst of a 19-game losing streak. For reference, the NBA record is 28, so Detroit is slowly closing in. In the first game against the Pacers, the Pistons were able to put up 113 points. Cade Cunningham dropped 31 points to lead all scorers in the game. Jaden Ivey had 25 points of his own, as well. However, no other player was above 13 points in the loss against the Pacers. The Pistons were just 7-18 from three in the game, but they did shoot 47 percent from the field. Jalen Duren remains out with an ankle sprain, and Marvin Bagley is doubtful with a back injury.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Pistons Odds

Indiana Pacers: -7.5 (-108)

Detroit Pistons: +7.5 (-112)

Over: 246.5 (-110)

Under: 246.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Pistons

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Detroit

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers can really score this season. Haliburton is playing at a very high level, and he is leading the Pacers to 128.4 points per game. That number is tops in the NBA by 6.2 points per game. Indiana is the only team in the league shooting over 50 percent, and they are sixth in three-point percentage. The Pistons do not play great defense, so the Pacers should be able to put up another big game scoring wise. Indiana will have all their key players active, and the Pistons are going to struggle without Duren. It would be surprising if the Pacers scored under 120 points in this game.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit needs to step up it up on defense to keep their team in the game. However, they should be able to score a little bit. The Pistons scored 113 points in their first game, but they will need more in this one. Indiana plays incredible offense, but their defense does lack a little bit. Detroit needs to find a way to score a little more against the Pacers in this one.

One thing the Pistons need to do better in this game is shoot the three. Detroit made just seven threes in the first game against Indiana, and they will not cover the spread with that type of production. If the Pistons can get hot from deep, and make closer to 13 or 14 threes, they will give themselves a chance to cover the spread.

Final Pacers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Pistons are not good this season. They are on a historically bad streak, and it does not seem to be ending soon. I think the Pacers are going to crush the Pistons, and cover this spread.

Final Pacers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Pacers -7.5 (-108), Under 246.5 (-110)