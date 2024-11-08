ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indiana Pacers hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Hornets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pacers-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Hornets Odds

Indiana Pacers: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -250

Charlotte Hornets: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +205

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs Hornets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers have really picked it up lately. Indiana started the season slow, but they have started to play better, and score more. In their last five games, the Pacers have scored 124.0 points per game. This includes two games over 130 points in that span. The Hornets will give up some points, so the Pacers should be able to have a good offensive night.

Indiana has won three of their last four games. Two of those wins have come against great teams in the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. In their last five games, Tyrese Haliburton has recorded four double-doubles, but he did get off to a slow start. He has averaged 9.8 assists, and 17.8 points in those give games. Haliburton has been doing a great job facilitating the offense, and that should continue on Friday.

The Hornets have really struggled to score, which is good news for the Pacers since they struggle to defend. Charlotte has scored just 110.9 points per game, and they shoot only 44.1 percent from the field. The Hornets have also not done a great job taking care of the ball. If the Pacers can keep the Hornets from scoring too much, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Pacers have been scoring the basketball well. However, the Hornets have been playing some solid defense. In their last three games, the Hornets have allowed 113, 114, and 107 points. Now, they have lost two of those games, but keeping the Pacers under 115 points is very important. When Indiana fails to score 115 points, they are 0-2 this season. Last season, the Pacers were 3-20 in that same situation. If the Hornets can keep Indiana under 115 points, they will win this game.

Indiana has not played great defense themselves. They allow over 120.0 points per game, which makes it very hard to win. The Hornets will most likely not reach that mark, but the Pacers will be in trouble if Charlotte does. With the Pacers really struggling to defend, you can expect LaMelo Ball to have one of his best games. If Ball plays well, and the Hornets run up the score, they will be able to pull off the win.

Speaking of LaMelo Ball, he is the key to victory for the Hornets. Ball is averaging 28.1 points, 6.0 assists, and 1,5 steals per game, which all lead the team. Along with that, Ball's great play has kept the Hornets in a lot of their games this season. With him on the team, the Hornets have at least one person who is going to put up points. If Ball continues to play well, the Hornets will have a chance to win.

Final Pacers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Pacers are playing better lately, but I do think the Hornets deserve some credit. However, Indiana should be able to cover this spread.

Final Pacers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Pacers -6.5 (-112)