The Indiana Pacers head south to take on the Orlando Magic Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Pacers-Magic NBA odds

NBA Odds: Pacers-Magic Odds

Indiana Pacers: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -144

Orlando Magic: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers are picking it up, and they have won three of their last four games. With that, Indiana has done a great job on the offensive side of the court. They were one of the best in the NBA last season, and that is starting to come to fruition this year. Indiana has scored 132, 118, and 134 points in their last three wins. If they can have another great offensive game, the Pacers will be able to win.

Indiana has played the Magic twice this season already. They have split those games, but the Pacers were able to win the last one with the Magic not having Paolo Banchero. The Magic could also be without Wendell Carter Jr in the game, which hurts them in the paint. The Pacers have to take advantage of that. In the game they were able to win, the Pacers scored 118 points. Indiana has to have another game with at least 115 points if they want to win.

Tyrese Haliburton is the key for the Pacers. He had a slow start, but has really picked it up. In fact, Haliburton is coming off his best game of the season in which he scored 35 points and recorded 14 assists. When Haliburton plays well, the Pacers play well. Along with Haliburton, the Pacers have great players in Pascal Siakam and Benedict Mathurin. With those three on the court, Indiana has a great chance to win.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

Orlando is coming off a game against the Hornets on Tuesday night, so they could have some tired legs. However, the Magic are starting to get into the flow of things without Banchero. There is also a chance they can be without Wendell Carter Jr, which hurts them in the paint. Some different players are stepping up in their absences, though. If the Magic can continue to get these players to step up, the Magic will win this game.

Orlando is the second-best defensive team in the NBA. They allow 106.3 points per game, teams shoot 46.2 percent against them, and teams do not make free throws against them. In fact, the Magic just allowed only 89 points Tuesday night, and they held the Hornets to 40.5 percent shooting. When the Pacers struggle to score, they do not win. If the Magic can pick and choose their fouls, the Magic will be able

Final Pacers-Magic Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. The Magic are now playing well, so it will be a tough matchup for the Pacers Wednesday night. These teams have faced each other twice on the young season, so they know what they bring to the table. However, I do think the Pacers will do enough to end the Magic's win streak. I will take the Pacers to win this game straight up.

Final Pacers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Pacers ML (-144)