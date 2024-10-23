ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It’s opening week in the NBA and we have a tilt between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons to kick things off. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Pistons prediction and pick.

In the opening week matchup, the Indiana Pacers (0-0) visit the Detroit Pistons (0-0) at Little Caesars Arena. The Pacers, fresh off a strong playoff run, return their entire starting lineup, including stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, and are favored by 5 points. Meanwhile, the Pistons aim to improve from last season’s struggles, having finished with the worst record in the league. Cade Cunningham will be pivotal for Detroit, but he faces a tough challenge against Haliburton’s defensive prowess. Expect a fast-paced game as Indiana looks to exploit Detroit’s defensive adjustments with their high-octane offense.

Here are the Pacers-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Pistons Odds

Indiana Pacers: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -200

Detroit Pistons: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

As the NBA season tips off, the Indiana Pacers are poised to start their campaign with a road victory against the Detroit Pistons. The Pacers, coming off an impressive run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, return their entire starting lineup, giving them a significant edge in chemistry and continuity. Led by the dynamic Tyrese Haliburton, who has established himself as one of the league’s premier point guards, Indiana’s high-octane offense should prove too much for Detroit’s developing defense. The Pacers’ offensive prowess was on full display last season, ranking second in offensive efficiency and pace of play. This up-tempo style, coupled with Haliburton’s exceptional court vision (averaging 10.9 assists per game), will create numerous scoring opportunities for sharpshooters like Buddy Hield and emerging talents like Bennedict Mathurin.

While the Pistons have made some offseason changes in an attempt to improve upon their league-worst record from last year, they still face an uphill battle against a well-oiled Pacers machine1. Detroit’s young core, led by Cade Cunningham, will struggle to contain Indiana’s balanced attack and experienced lineup. The Pacers dominated the season series last year, winning all four matchups by comfortable margins. With the Pistons still integrating new pieces and adjusting to a new coaching system, they’ll likely face defensive challenges early in the season. Indiana’s frontcourt duo of Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner should also give the Pacers a significant advantage in the paint, both offensively and defensively. Given the Pacers’ recent success against Detroit and their superior offensive firepower, expect Indiana to secure a convincing road win to kick off their 2024-25 campaign.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

As the NBA season tips off, the Detroit Pistons are primed to start their campaign with a statement victory against the visiting Indiana Pacers. Despite finishing with the league’s worst record last season, the Pistons have made significant changes that position them for a strong opening night performance. New head coach JB Bickerstaff brings a fresh perspective and a track record of success, having led the Cavaliers to the playoffs last season. The Pistons’ offseason acquisitions of veteran talents like Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Malik Beasley provide much-needed experience and scoring punch to complement their young core. Cade Cunningham, now entering his third season and coming off career highs in points and assists, is poised for a breakout year. His size and improved three-point shooting (35.5% last season) make him a formidable matchup for any defender, including the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton.

The home-court advantage at Little Caesars Arena will be crucial for Detroit, as they look to energize their fanbase and set the tone for the season. The Pistons’ frontcourt, anchored by the promising Jalen Duren, who averaged a double-double last season at just 20 years old, should give Indiana’s interior defense fits. While the Pacers swept the season series last year, Detroit’s revamped roster and renewed focus under Bickerstaff’s leadership make them a different team. The integration of new pieces may initially challenge Indiana’s chemistry, giving the Pistons an edge in this early-season matchup. With a mix of young talent hungry to prove themselves and veteran savvy to steady the ship, expect the Pistons to come out with intensity and purpose, ultimately securing a narrow victory to kickstart their season on a high note.

Final Pacers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Indiana Pacers are poised to start their season with a road victory against the Detroit Pistons. With their entire starting lineup returning, including stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, the Pacers bring superior chemistry and offensive firepower. Their high-tempo offense, which ranked second in efficiency last season, should overwhelm Detroit’s developing defense. While the Pistons have made offseason additions, they’re still integrating new pieces under a new coaching system. Cade Cunningham will face a tough matchup against Haliburton’s length and defensive prowess. The Pacers’ recent dominance in this matchup, winning all four games last season by comfortable margins, further supports their case. Expect Indiana to cover the 5-point spread in a high-scoring affair on the road to tip off the season.

Final Pacers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -5 (-110), Over 235.5 (-110)