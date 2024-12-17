ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Indiana Pacers and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Suns prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns on Thursday, December 19, promises to be an intriguing clash. The Suns (14-11) are riding a three-game home winning streak and look to solidify their position in the Western Conference, led by stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who average over 25 points each per game. Meanwhile, the Pacers (12-15), despite struggling with injuries, showcase talents like Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, who are crucial for their offensive efforts. Expect a competitive game as both teams aim to improve their standings.

Here are the Pacers-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Suns Odds

Indiana Pacers: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +220

Phoenix Suns: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 234 (-114)

Under: 234 (-106)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Suns

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers are poised to upset the Phoenix Suns in their upcoming matchup on Thursday, despite being 6.5-point underdogs. While the Pacers have struggled recently, losing four straight games earlier this month, they've shown signs of improvement with recent wins against New Orleans and Philadelphia. The team's offensive prowess, led by Tyrese Haliburton's playmaking (8.6 APG) and Pascal Siakam's scoring (19.9 PPG), could exploit the Suns' defense, which allows 114.4 points per game.

Furthermore, the Pacers have a history of exceeding expectations when scoring over 114.4 points, boasting a 10-5-1 record against the spread in such games. The Suns, despite their home court advantage and star power in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, have struggled against the spread this season, holding a 9-16 ATS record. With the potential return of key players like Aaron Nesmith and Ben Sheppard from injury, the Pacers could field a more complete roster, giving them the edge in what promises to be a high-scoring affair. If Indiana can maintain their offensive rhythm and capitalize on Phoenix's inconsistent defensive performances, they stand a strong chance of not only covering the spread but potentially securing an outright victory.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are primed to secure a victory against the Indiana Pacers in their upcoming Thursday matchup, riding the momentum of their recent success. The dynamic duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant has been firing on all cylinders, as evidenced by their combined 64-point performance in their recent win against the Utah Jazz. Booker's hot shooting streak, particularly his ability to score in bunches early in games, coupled with Durant's efficient scoring and playmaking, presents a formidable challenge for the Pacers' defense. The Suns' improved ball movement, generating quality looks against tough defenses, will likely overwhelm Indiana's struggling defensive unit.

Furthermore, the Suns' supporting cast has stepped up significantly, with players like Tyus Jones and Royce O'Neale contributing valuable minutes and production. The team's ability to limit turnovers while forcing opponents into mistakes could prove crucial against a Pacers team known for its fast-paced style. With the potential return of Bradley Beal from injury, the Suns' offensive firepower could reach new heights. Given the Pacers' recent struggles and the Suns' home court advantage, Phoenix is well-positioned to extend their winning streak and solidify their standing in the Western Conference. The combination of star power, depth, and momentum makes the Suns the clear favorites in this matchup.

Final Pacers-Suns Prediction & Pick

The matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns on Thursday, December 19, presents a compelling scenario for the Suns to cover the spread at -6.5. The Suns have been on a roll, particularly with their star duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who combined for 64 points in their recent victory over the Utah Jazz. Their offensive firepower is complemented by a more cohesive team dynamic, as they rank among the league's best in shooting efficiency and ball movement.

On the other hand, the Pacers have struggled recently, losing four consecutive games prior to their last two wins. While Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam provide some offensive spark, their inconsistency could hinder their performance against a disciplined Suns defense. Additionally, the Pacers have averaged 15.1 turnovers per game, which could be detrimental against a Phoenix team that thrives on capitalizing on opponents' mistakes. Given Phoenix's recent form and historical success against Indiana winning seven of their last ten meetings, the Suns are likely to secure a comfortable victory, making them a solid bet to cover the spread at home Thursday night.

Final Pacers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -6.5 (-112), Over 234 (-114)