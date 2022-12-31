By Jonathan Alfano · 4 min read

The Green Bay Packers have had a strange 2022 to say the least. On the field, the Packers lost in heartbreaking fashion in last season’s playoffs, and have had an up and down 2022 season. Off the field, they have had some good moments, but have also had to make some tough decisions that have drawn mixed reactions from fans.

As we prepare to turn the calendar to 2023, let’s look back at Green Bay’s 2022. There are far too many individual plays or moments to list, and we’d be here all day if we tried. Instead, we’re looking at the big-picture stories that kept producing headlines for an extended period.

With that said, here are the four craziest Packers stories from 2022.

4. The Packers somehow staying alive in the playoff race

Think back to about a month ago now, when the Packers looked completely dead in the water. They had just lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, allowing 40 points in the process. At just 4-8 their playoff hopes looked extremely slim.

Now, though, Green Bay has a realistic shot at making the playoffs. The Packers have reeled off three straight wins, defeating the Bears, Rams and Dolphins to improve to 7-8 on the season. Week 16 was especially memorable, as the Packers not only defeated the Miami Dolphins on the road on Christmas Day, but also saw nearly every team ahead of them in the standings lose.

The Packers had just a 3% chance to make the playoffs before their win streak, but now have a 27% chance, according to FiveThirtyEight. If they win out and the Washington Commanders drop another game (or the New York Giants lose out), they will make the playoffs. There’s still a long way to go before they can think about the playoffs, but the fact that they’ve hung around this long is remarkable.

3. Aaron Rodgers shares his ayahuasca experience

Rodgers has always been a character off the field, for better or worse. In recent years, the star quarterback has made frequent appearances on various podcasts, often providing insight into his life outside of football. In an August episode of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers shared an unforgettable and hilarious story with the world.

The four-time MVP revealed that, prior to the 2020 season, he consumed ayahuasca on a trip to Peru. For the uninitiated, ayahuasca is a psychedelic drug used in many South American cultures. Even further, Rodgers credited this trip for his back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence,” Rodgers said. “I really don’t. I don’t really believe in coincidences at this point. It’s the universe bringing things to happen when they’re supposed to happen.”

The story seemed to be a hit with teammates, at least. During the Packers’ Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears, Allen Lazard pulled out a celebration inspired by Rodgers’ experience. No doubt, this is one of the funniest stories in the NFL this year.

2. Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay

Many thought that the 2021 season would be Rodgers’ last in Green Bay. News of him potentially wanting out first broke during the 2021 offseason, and he and the team seemed to be on uneasy terms throughout the season. Following another disappointing playoff exit, many assumed Rodgers would wear a different uniform in 2022.

However, Rodgers surprised some by deciding to return to Green Bay, signing a huge extension in the process. As plausible as the trade rumors sounded at the time, it only makes sense for Rodgers to continue wearing the same jersey he always has. This would be the biggest Packers story of the year, if not for what happened just days later.

1. Davante Adams goes to Las Vegas

By re-signing Rodgers, the Packers had far less money to sign his favorite target, Davante Adams. The Packers had placed the franchise tag on Adams earlier in the offseason, but he remained adamant he would not play under it. In a bind, the Packers traded their star wide receiver to the Las Vegas Raiders for first and second-round picks in 2022.

The Raiders then signed Adams to a massive extension, making him the league’s highest paid wide receiver for about a week until Tyreek Hill signed an even bigger contract. Meanwhile, the Packers drafted Quay Walker with the first-rounder and traded the second-rounder to move up and take Christian Watson.

In a lot of ways, this trade has defined the season for both parties. Adams has put up great numbers in Vegas, but he isn’t on a winning team anymore. On the other hand, Rodgers and the Packers haven’t looked quite right without Adams, although Watson’s late-season emergence has helped.

For better or worse, the Davante Adams trade is the biggest Packers’ story of 2022.