The Green Bay Packers head into the offseason with way too many questions regarding their roster. Most of these questions hinge around one player and one player alone: Aaron Rodgers. Will the star return for one more season? And if he does, will he be a player for Green Bay? The answer to these questions will dictate how the Packers spend the NFL free agency period and the offseason in general.

There’s still some players available in the NFL free agency market that the Packers should get, with or without A-Rod in tow. There are positions that need to be filled and players that need to be replaced. Let’s take a look at the market and see which players can help the team next season.

Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

The wide receiver room has been a contentious talking point around Packers fans. Despite having one of the best QBs in the league, Green Bay seemed allergic to the idea of acquiring talented receivers. That was especially apparent in 2022, when the front office did not acquire anyone to replace Davante Adams when he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Whether it’s Rodgers or Jordan Love under center, wide receiver HAS to be a priority for the Packers in assessing the NFL free agency field. Veteran WRs Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are free agents. And while there’s a strong young core forming with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, the team still needs a vet to mentor the young guns while also being a weapon himself.

Michael Thomas would be the perfect addition for the Packers with this in mind. Thomas hasn’t played a full season since 2019, but the Saints WR still has the chops to cook on the field. Thomas would also be a better mentor than the other available wide receivers in the NFL free agency.

Jessie Bates III, S, Bengals

The Packers’ secondary left a lot to be desired last season. Jaire Alexander was his usual lockdown self, but the other members of the secondary struggled heavily last season. In particular, their starting safety pair of Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage took massive steps back last year (the latter even getting benched at one point).

Amos, Savage, and the other safeties for the Packers are heading into NFL free agency this offseason. They’ll want to find an immediate replacement for any of these players in the event that they don’t return. Fortunately, this is a deep safety class, and one of the premier safeties is available for Green Bay: Jessie Bates III.

Bates is still relatively young, and would fit Jordan Love’s timeline if they commit to trading Aaron Rodgers. In addition, the ex-Bengals safety is already one of the best players at his position: tallying four picks last year. Jessie Bates also would help with the Packers’ inability to stop the run: he’s a physical defender who knows how to get into position to stop rushers.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

The Packers have never had a true elite option for Aaron Rodgers at the tight end position. Robert Tonyan was solid for them even last season, but he’s not exactly a game-changer for Green Bay. Josiah Deguara and Marcedes Lewis had 180 yards last season… combined. Even if the Packers retain Tonyan (who’s a free agent), they’ll still need to get dependable bodies in the free agent class.

Enter Dalton Schultz. The long-time Cowboys tight end is set to be a free agent after playing under the franchise tag last season. Schultz ended the 2022 season with 577 yards on 57 receptions, and was one of Dallas’ biggest red-zone threats. He should be an immediate upgrade for the Packers offense regardless of who’s under center for them. Additionally, Schultz is a proficient run-blocker, and Green Bay saw tremendous success last season when they ran the football (how often they did that, though, is another matter).