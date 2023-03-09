If it seems Jordan Love has been waiting a long time to become the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback, that’s because he has.

According to @FOXSports Research, since the 1967 NFL Draft, there have been 126 QBs drafted in the first round. Of those 126 QBs taken, only 3 have started one or fewer games in their first three NFL seasons. All 3 of them played for the Packers.https://t.co/izuvAT0Wvm — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) March 9, 2023

Love is one of three quarterbacks selected since the 1967 draft who has started just 1 or fewer games in his first three seasons. Ironically, all 3 of those quarterbacks were drafted by the Packers.

In addition to Love, the others are Aaron Rodgers and Rich Campbell. Love, of course, has been waiting to follow Rodgers as the Green Bay starting quarterback. The 39-year-old Rodgers appears to have reached the end of the line with the Packers and is likely to be playing for a new team if he decides to play in the 2023 season.

The New York Jets appear to be the team that has the greatest chance of employing the long-time Packers quarterback, as they have a strong need for a dynamic signal caller.

The Packers made their move to acquire Love in the 2020 draft when they traded the 30th pick and a fourth-round selection to the Miami Dolphins. Green Bay received the 26th pick in that draft and used it to select Jordan Love.

Nobody expected the former UCLA quarterback to start right away, and Rodgers responded to Love’s selection with consecutive MVP seasons. That kept Love on the bench, similar to the way Rodgers had to sit and wait while Brett Favre finished his time in Green Bay.

Favre eventually went to the Jets and followed that with a a year in Minnesota before his career came to an end.

A published report indicated that Green Bay management has grown tired of Rodgers’ diva-like ways, and that the team is willing to commit to Love for the 2023 seaosn