By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers still have an outside shot to salvage their season with a playoff berth. It remains to be seen if they’ll have standout wide receiver Christian Watson available to keep their hopes alive in Week 17.

Watson is reportedly a true game-time decision and is coming off minimal practice this week due to a nagging hip injury. This comes as a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“Packers WR Christian Watson is considered to be a true game-time decision with a hip injury that severely limited his practice time this week.”

Aaron Rodgers truly felt the void left behind by his former running mate Davante Adams. While rookie Christian Watson obviously didn’t completely fill in Adams’ shoes, he did tally the most touchdowns for the Packers this season with seven. He’s done it while being fifth on the team in targets and receptions behind names Rodgers has had years of chemistry with in Allen Lazard, Aaron Jones, and Robert Tonyan.

Green Bay is operating with next to no margin for error if they hope to make the postseason. It starts with locking in a win against the 12-3 Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 then doubling up with a victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 18. Then they’ll need the Washington Commanders to drop one of their next two games for the Packers to sneak in.

Having Christian Watson playing through his injury for both contests would be a huge boost but Aaron Rodgers and co. need to be ready with or without him.