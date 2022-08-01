Last 5 players who will make Packers’ roster in 2022 training camp

We know how the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 roster will shake out in training camp for the most part. Back-to-back NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t worried about making the team. Neither are the organization’s two first-round picks, former Georgia Bulldogs Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. However, Packers training camp will be a fight for many players on the fringe of the roster.

For a team as good and talented as Green Bay, the last five spots on the 53-man roster aren’t just filler. Over the course of an NFL season, the players who make up the backend of the Packers’ roster can mean the difference between sitting at home in February or going to the Super Bowl.

The final players who will make Packers’ 2022 roster

5. WR Samori Toure

With Davante Adams gone, there is no true No. 1 wide receiver on this Green Bay Packers roster. That means head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst need to give Aaron Rodgers as many bites of the apple as possible to find his new favorite target.

The Packers will likely carry seven WRs heading into this season. Veterans Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb are locks, as are rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Second-year wideout Amari Rodgers has special teams versatility, so he should make it, too. That leaves seventh-round pick Samori Toure as the last WR to make the Packers’ 2022 roster.

4. OT Rasheed Walker

After the projected starting five — like all NFL teams — the Green Bay Packers will try and keep as many offensive linemen with guard/tackle or center/guard flexibility as possible. However, with star tackle David Bakhtiari still not on the field at the beginning of Packers training camp after missing almost all of 2021, tackle is the most pressing issue on the Green Bay roster.

This means that Packers rookie tackle Rasheed Walker will get the nod over other Green Bay linemen in camp. The seventh-round pick is raw but has all the physical tools to excel in the NFL. As a long-term project and desperation backup, Walker is the perfect candidate to make the final 53.

3. RB Tyler Goodson

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon might be the best 1-2 running back punch in the NFL. After them, Patrick Taylor and Kylin Hill provide depth at the position. The issue here is Hill is coming off an ACL tear in Week 8.

The second-year back is currently on the PUP list to start camp and may not be ready to start the season. Of the other backs on the Packers’ roster bubble, undrafted rookie out of Iowa Tyler Goodson should make the final Packers roster to start the season. His ability to split out and play WR gives him the edge for a final spot.

2. OLB Jonathan Garvin

At Packers training camp, the defensive roster is mostly set. All but one of the starting positions is pretty much spoken for (Quay Walker and Krys Barnes will compete to be ILB2). After that, much of the depth is there as well.

The one place on defense the depth isn’t that solid is at the pass-rushing outside linebackers spot. The Packers will keep second-year player Jonathan Garvin here to compete to back up Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. He barely gets the slot over fellow second-season pass rusher Tipa Galeai.

1. LS Jack Coco

Last but not least, there is actually a long snapper battle in Green Bay Packers 2022 training camp. Last season’s long snapper, Steven Wirtel, was good (but not great) from Week 9 on. That’s why the franchise brought in Jack Coco, an undrafted rookie from Georgia Tech, to compete for the job.

Coco is inexperienced and only snapped on kicks (not punts) in college. However, he also played tight end, giving him more versatility in a pinch than Wirtel. Also, Green Bay knows what Wirtel is and can likely sign him back if Coco doesn’t work out, so the rookie should make the Green Bay roster out of camp.