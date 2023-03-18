Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tell us how you really feel, LeRoy Butler! Butler, a Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer, recently did an interview with TMZ Sports and was asked for his thoughts on the Aaron Rodgers-New York Jets trade talks just days after the four-time NFL MVP let the world know that it’s his “intention” to play in the Big Apple.

Butler blasted the Jets for their trade pursuit of Rodgers while telling their fans that ‘y’all ain’t going to no Super Bowl.’ Here’s what the Packers legend had to say, per TMZ Sports.

“I’m going to say this,” Butler told us, “I was on a team that went to two Super Bowls — your team gotta be close.”

“I don’t know if Aaron Rodgers is going to be there the whole offseason to gel with the top Rookie of the Year wide receiver [Garrett Wilson] … I don’t know if he’s going to be there to go to the clubs with Breece Hall. I don’t know.”

Not only did the Packers legend say that he doesn’t think the Jets will go to the Super Bowl with Rodgers as their starter, but he also emphasized that the longer this trade situation plays out, the less time the star quarterback will have to gel with New York’s playmakers.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Butler still believes Rodgers is a great player but he feels the Jets aren’t close to being a contender.

Despite subpar quarterback play, New York finished with a 7-10 record and were within striking distance of the playoffs.

Former number two overall pick Zach Wilson struggled mightily and seemingly lost the Jets locker room, prompting the front office to seek an upgrade.

Hence, the Packers’ trade talks with the Jets for Rodgers.

Jets fans might be excited about Rodgers but Butler is here to rain all over that parade.