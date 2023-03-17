Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While the Green Bay Packers continue to talk an Aaron Rodgers trade with the New York Jets, the team is still finding ways to clear up cap space. The Packers have restructured cornerback Rasul Douglas’ contract, creating $3.3 million in cap space, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Douglas, 28, has spent the last two seasons with the Packers.

A former third round pick out of West Virginia, Douglas was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia in 2018, spending three seasons with the team before being released and picked up by the Carolina Panthers.

He spent one season in Carolina before agreeing to a deal with the Packers.

Douglas intercepted five passes, scored two touchdowns and tallied 57 total tackles in 2021, earning himself a three-year, $21 million contract in 2022 free agency as he re-upped with Green Bay.

This is the latest Packers’ attempt to free up cap space, as they had restructured linebacker Devondre Campbell’s deal on Thursday, creating about $2.6 million in room.

All the while, Green Bay continues to talk a Rodgers trade with the Jets. Reports have indicated that the Packers are seeking a first-round pick and more in exchange for the four-time MVP.

Team president Mark Murphy had strongly indicated that the team wanted to move on from the 39-year-old quarterback, with Rodgers himself confirming that his intention is to play for the Jets during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

In the meantime, the Packers will continue to free up as much cap space as they can in an effort to improve the team around pending starter Jordan Love.

Douglas, who caused quite the social media stir around Rodgers, is helping the cause with his contract restructure.