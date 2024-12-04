You are likely entering the final regular season matchup of the fantasy football season. Just like every week, it is important to get off to a good start when you need a win. A marquee NFC North matchup kicks off Week 14 as the Packers hit the road to face the Lions. What does that mean for your fantasy team in Week 14? Let's find out in our Packers-Lions Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Both of these teams won their Thanksgiving home games to keep the NFC North tight. The Lions won the first matchup, beating the Packers 24-14 at Lambeau Field in Week 9. Now, they welcome Green Bay to Ford Field after another divisional win moved them to 11-1. The Cheeseheads are 9-3 and in third place, a game behind the Vikings and two back from Detroit. The only fantasy football injuries are Josh Jacobs and Romeo Dobbs, who are questionable.

With the scene set, it's time to decide who you should play. Here is our Packers-Lions Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Packers-Lions fantasy football start 'em

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay RB

Much of the running back conversation this year has been about Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, two great backs who changed teams. Josh Jacobs has flown under the radar but has been one of the best in the league in his first year with the Packers. He had another spectacular game against the Dolphins and is in the top ten in fantasy football scoring. He should keep it going despite the injury designation in Week 14.

Jared Goff, Detroit QB

One of the best comeback stories in the NFL has Jared Goff quarterbacking a Super Bowl favorite. If you picked Goff to be your fantasy football quarterback this year, it's been a solid season. Outside of the five-pick game against the Texans, he has put up solid numbers and scores for you. In your regular-season finale, lock Goff into the starting lineup and enjoy Thursday night.

David Montgomery, Detroit RB

The Lions have the best running back duo in the league and they are both worth starting in fantasy football. Even when David Montgomery did not score last Thursday, he managed a 15-point fantasy football performance. The Lions beat teams in many different ways and should use their backs to take down the Packers. Expect another solid game for Montgomery this week.

Start ‘Em: Jordan Love, GB QB, Jahmyr Gibbs, DET RB, Tucker Kraft, GB TE

Packers-Lions sit 'em

Brandon McManus, Green Bay K

While this game will be played in a dome, do not put Brandon McManus in your fantasy football lineup this week. The Packers have gotten great performances from McManus but the last game against the Lions was not one of them. If Detroit's defense has another solid game, it will cost McManus. And even if Love and crew succeed, they will need touchdowns to keep up with the Lions. There are better kickers than McManus this week.

Christian Watson, Green Bay WR

Both of these teams are stacked with offensive weapons and the Packers are especially tough for fantasy football managers to figure out. Christian Watson should be on your bench because he has dealt with a drops issue this season and that could continue. Without Doubs in the lineup last week, he had only two catches on four targets. His production will not be much better than that against the Lions

Lions defense/special teams

The biggest red flag for the Lions is their injuries on defense. Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, and Malcolm Rodriguez are out long-term. Defensive lineman DJ Reader is questionable for this game and Carlton Davis could return from a one-game absence. While the Lions' defense has been solid this season, they are not a fantasy football option this week. Their sack numbers will not be great without all of these players.

Sit ‘Em: Tim Patrick, DET WR, Dontayvion Wicks, GB WR, Packers D/ST