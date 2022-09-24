Packers make Sammy Watkins injury decision that will disappoint Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on the injured reserve, per Dov Kleiman. One of Green Bay’s biggest 2022 concerns is their receiving core. They have plenty of options, but little experience. Watkins was one of the more trusted options at the position for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Allen Lazard, who’s dealt with health issues of his own, will lead Green Bay’s receivers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Other receivers expected to be utilized will be Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Randall Cobb. However, both Cobb and Watson are questionable for the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers can’t rely on Allen Lazard for the entire game. Lazard is talented but the Bucs defense will figure out what is going on sooner than later. They at least need one of the aforementioned three receivers to step up. The Packers’ rushing attack will play a pivotal role in this contest. Aaron Jones enjoyed a monster Week 2 performance and AJ Dillon is also a reliable option out of the backfield.

In the end, the absence of Sammy Watkins will obviously negatively impact the Packers. With that being said, Green Bay features enough talent to still play a competitive brand of football. The Buccaneers offense hasn’t been as good as advertised so far, so the Packers defense may be able to cause havoc. Green Bay’s defense and rushing game will be of the utmost importance given the team’s questionable and injury-riddled receiving core.

The Packers and Buccaneers will square off on Sunday at 4:25 PM EST.