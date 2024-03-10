The Green Bay Packers were a surprise team in the back half of last season after Jordan Love proved to be a legitimate quarterback. Now, the front office is searching for ways to save money and continue building the roster. As a result, it appears De'Vondre Campbell is on his way out of Green Bay.
Campbell is officially being released by the Packers, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal. The move will save Green Bay a whopping $10.5 million in cap space.
“The Green Bay Packers will release inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on Wednesday, a move that will result in them gaining more than $10 million in salary cap space, a source told PackersNews.”
De'Vondre Campbell will be free to sign with any team that wants him once the free agency window opens on Wednesday, March 13. He's been a consistent linebacker throughout his career. Campbell played just 11 games in 2023 but did finish with 75 total tackles and a fumble recovery. Despite that, the Packers aim to improve the roster in other areas of need.
Green Bay should have roughly $20 million cap space to play with once the free agency window opens. The Packers have been involved in rumors regarding Xavier McKinney, as the team needs an upgrade at safety. It's also speculated the front office will try to re-sign several players as well, such as Keisean Nixon, Eric Wilson, and Tyler Davis.
With that said, it makes sense for the Packers to move on from De'Vondre Campbell's contract. Considering Wilson plays the same position, Green Bay should maintain consistency at the linebacker position next season.