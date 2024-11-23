49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave a full breakdown of Packers quarterback Jordan Love ahead of Week 12. San Francisco and Green Bay have a massive showdown at Lambeau Field this Sunday. Shanahan's team enters this matchup very shorthanded, as the 49ers will be without stars Brock Purdy and Nick Bosa. San Francisco is tied for last place in the NFC West but only a game back of the first-place Arizona Cardinals. Green Bay is the current sixth seed in the conference and third in the NFC North.

Ahead of this game between two franchises that have consistently met in the postseason, Shanahan broke down what makes Jordan Love such a formidable opponent in a 49ers' press conference on Friday.

“Just how big of a threat he (Love) is. He's a thrower. There's not a throw he can't make. I love his mindset and how aggressive he is. He's always trying to end you. He's always going for the big plays, and he's got the skillset with his feet too that when things aren't there, he can make a lot of plays. He is a big, tall, athletic guy, and we know how good he's been these two years. He is going to be good for a long time.”

The Green Bay Packers are facing a pivotal stretch of the season

At 7-3, head coach Matt LaFleur's team is half a game up on the seventh-seeded Washington Commanders. The Packers are also two games up on eighth place in the NFC, a spot that is held by three teams. One of those teams is the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan's comments about Jordan Love are a huge compliment. San Francisco's head coach is one of the brightest offensive minds of this generation and has made the NFC Championship game in four out of the last five seasons. However, despite these kind words, the Packers' quarterback has had a trying season in 2024.

In eight games of action, Love has thrown 16 touchdown passes and eleven interceptions. The second-year starter posts a QBR that currently ranks 16th in the entire league. Compared to last season, this is a step down for Love, as he had way better stats in almost every category in 2023. Green Bay, however, has survived despite the inconsistent play at QB, coming off a very close victory against the Chicago Bears.

Looking ahead, the Packers will need more production from their most important player if they want to return to the postseason. Green Bay will face all of its divisional opponents one more time. Considering the quality of the NFC North, those are all losable games. Aside from that, the non-conference foes remaining include the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, and Seattle Seahawks. Aside from New Orleans, those teams are squarely in the playoff hunt in their respective conferences.

Overall, the Green Bay Packers are right in the middle when it comes to their overall goals. Jordan Love and company are not too high in the NFC to where they should be satisfied. However, the Packers are also not too low in the conference to where they need to hit the panic button. All of their goals are ahead of them, but to achieve them, Jordan Love will need to play exactly like the QB that Kyle Shanahan is describing.