The Green Bay Packers got some good injury updates on wide receiver Christian Watson and running back Aaron Jones, as both are expected to play in tonight's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#Packers RB Aaron Jones and WR Christian Watson are expected to play tonight, though the team will be careful with their workload. Meanwhile, #Lions RB David Montgomery and LT Taylor Decker aren’t expected to play, but CB Emmanuel Moseley will make his debut. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/cH5Zu1Yeqp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2023

It is not a surprise that both Christian Watson and Aaron Jones are both playing for the Packers tonight. Watson himself hinted that he would be playing, and Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs both said that they expected Jones to play as well.

Watson has not played yet this season due to a hamstring injury. He came into the year expected to be Jordan Love's No. 1 target on offense, so it will be interesting to see how he performs tonight. Although, Pelissero did say that the Packers will likely be careful with Watson's workload.

Regarding Jones, he should be back to a normal workload after his hamstring injury, because the Packers split the carries in the backfield anyway.

The Packers have a number of other injuries as well. Tackle David Bakhtiari has been ruled out for the game, along with guard Elgton Jenkins and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell as well.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is questionable with a back issue as well, and no final decision has been made, but it is looking more likely that he will not play, according to Pelissero.

Tonight's game is a huge division matchup between 2-1 teams in the NFC North. The other two teams in the division, the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, are at 0-3. The division race seems to be between the Packers and Lions, and tonight's game is a huge.