The Green Bay Packers have received multiple injury updates ahead of Thursday's Week 4 matchup with the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport. LT David Bakhtiari, G Elgton Jenkins, and LB De'Vondre Campbell have all been ruled out, while WR Christian Watson and RB Aaron Jones have been listed as questionable.

The pending status of Christian Watson and Aaron Jones could have a big impact on Jordan Love and the Packers offense in this division rivalry game. Watson has yet to play this season with a hamstring injury, while Jones appeared only in the season-opening Week 1 win against the Chicago Bears before sitting out the last two weeks with a hamstring injury as well.

The Packers will host the Lions on Thursday night before heading out to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in Week 5. It's possible that the Packers play it safe with the soft-tissue injuries to Watson and Jones, as Green Bay does have an early bye in Week 6.

We'll have more definitive Packers-Lions injury status updates before Thursday night's kickoff in Green Bay, but it's a positive sign that the hamstring injuries for Watson and Jones are trending in the right direction, as being listed as questionable is certainly an upgrade from the last few weeks for the Packers.

The Lions may also be shorthanded in the backfield, as David Montgomery sat last week and is being listed as questionable with a leg injury for Week 4.

Despite missing two of their best skill position players, the Packers currently rank 8th in the NFL in points scored per game at 26.7 points per game through the first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season.