Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He has run the ball over 1,000 times for the Packers, but the Green Bay coaches aren’t concerned about Jones and his workload.

Packers running back coach Ben Sirmans said he knows Jones will need rest at some point this season. Right now he’s clicking on all cylinders.

“He hasn’t missed a beat. He’s flying around faster than anybody in that room,” Sirmans said.

Though a veteran in the sense that he’s been around the block in the NFL, Jones is only 28 years old. His experience could help him stick around for a while if he can take care of his body.

A deeper dive into the numbers shows that Jones doesn’t have as much wear and tear as you’d think given the time he’s been around the league. He doesn’t have a season with more than 240 carries and has the ninth-most carries since 2018. He’s played in the sixth most games among running backs since 2018.

The Packers are starting a new era. With Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets, Jordan Love takes over as the quarterback and leader of the Green Bay offense. The Packers will have Jones and fellow running back AJ Dillon to help Love get acclimated to the league.

The Packers have maybe the best running back combo in the league with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Those two will play a big part in who the Packers will be in 2023.