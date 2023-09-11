Rasul Douglas and the Green Bay Packers got off to an epic start to the 2023 season with a resounding 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears. The outspoken Douglas was all smiles after the dominating Green Bay win, waiting for all of his teammates in the tunnel as they trotted off the field and dapping all of them up.

He also turned and faced the group of reporters congregated there with a special message.

“30 years, another 30 years, about to be another 30 years,” exclaimed Douglas, per Lauren Helmbrecht of WFRV Sports.

The quote reportedly references a previous quote from Douglas, in which he stated that both Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre had 30 year runs of success against the Bears during their respective Green Bay tenures.

While Douglas's math on that front might be a bit exaggerated, it's true that Green Bay has dominated the rivalry in recent years leading up to Sunday's game.

Douglas entered the NFL when he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed with the Packers in 2021 and has since emerged as part of the starting rotation for Green Bay's defensive backfield.

Perhaps even more impressive about Sunday's Green Bay victory was the fact that, not only was it on the road, but it was also their first game in the post-Aaron Rodgers era. Rodgers of course was traded by the franchise this offseason to the New York Jets and had a long history of dominating the Bears during his tenure.

The Packers will look to make it 2-0 when they visit the Atlanta Falcons next week.