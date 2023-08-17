The NFL running back market is in a difficult position at the moment. Some star running backs aren't receiving the contracts many believe they deserve. Aaron Jones, however, is “happy” at the moment.

“Just so you know, I’m happy,” Jones said about the situation, via Packers Wire.

It should be noted that Green Bay and Jones previously agreed to a four-year contract extension. The Packers believe in him and Jones will step into a leadership role this season following the departure of Aaron Rodgers. Jones has to feel especially content that he's under contract as many running backs continue to deal with frustrations in 2023.

Packers: Aaron Jones heading into 2023

Jones is underrated. He isn't always mentioned among the top running backs in the NFL despite consistently producing impressive results. Fortunately, as evidenced by Green Bay's decision to extend him, the Packers understand how talented Jones truly is.

The 28-year-old is fresh off a 2022 season that saw him rush for 1,121 yards. He added a pair of rushing touchdowns and appeared in 17 games. Jones also played a pivotal role in the passing game, reeling in 59 receptions for 395 yards to go along with five touchdowns through the air.

It is unfortunate that the running back situation is in such a questionable position heading into the 2023 campaign. Teams need to step forward like the Packers and understand how valuable running backs are.

Aaron Jones is looking to lead Green Bay to a bounce back season in 2023. The Packers may have a difficult time competing given their current state of transition. However, Jones might be able to help keep them in contention during the '23 campaign.