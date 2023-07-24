The Green Bay Packers have some of the most loyal fans in all of sports, so loyal that some of them are owners of the team. The Packers are the only publically owned major sports franchise in the United States, with more than 539,000 shareholders.

Green Bay had its annual shareholder's meeting on Monday and fans/owners gathered at historic Lambeau Field to discuss various topics and vote for the Board of Governors. One Packers owner apparently thought a game was going to break out too and was more than prepared to hit the gridiron, dressing in a full Aaron Jones uniform. The Packers running back hilariously reacted to a picture of said gentleman on Twitter.

Jones has long been a fan favorite in Green Bay. He was drafted by the Packers in 2017 and established himself as a consistent back in 2019 when he led the NFL with 19 total touchdowns. Another 1,000-yard season in 2020 saw the Packers reward Jones with a four-year, $48 million contract extension.

Jones' production has dipped a bit due to the emergence of AJ Dillon but he still managed to top 1,000 yards last season. However, after scoring 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019, Jones scored 15 over the last three seasons, though he did add 13 receiving touchdowns during that span.

Packers fans will be leaning on Aaron Jones a little more this season after the departure of Aaron Rodgers. Entering his seventh NFL season, Jones is one of the longest-tenured Packers and a fan favorite worthy of the sort of recognition that this owner/fan gave to the uniform.