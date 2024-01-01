The Green Bay Packers have the "Nobody Believes In Us" theory working for them

The Green Bay Packers find themselves in an all-too-familiar position.

Last year, the Packers were presented with an opportunity in Week 18 of the season to clinch a Playoff berth in a home game versus the up-and-coming Detroit Lions. The Lions went into Lambeau Field and upset Green Bay in what would be Aaron Rodgers final game as a Packer. Now, the Packers are once again 8-8 and in control of their postseason destiny, with a home game ahead in Week 18 against the up-and-coming Chicago Bears. So, besides a different starting quarterback and some new pieces throughout the roster, what's the difference between this year and last year? Well, maybe it's not only the mentality of the team, but the outside's perception of the team as well.

“At the beginning of the season everybody tried to count us out,” Packers running back Aaron Jones shared following Green Bay's win over Minnesota on New Year's Eve. “In the middle of the season everybody tried to count us out. I think that speaks to a lot of these guys in this locker room, tuning out the noise and just getting to work.”

That right there is the difference between this year and last year. Last year, and for many years prior, the Packers were given the benefit of the doubt always. With Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the public perception was that this team would always find a way to win because #12 would always be able to bail them out. Even in his final season, when the vibes were clearly off and Rodgers often played like he had one foot out the door, everyone still believed in the Green Bay Packers. This time around, the vibes in Green Bay seem to be much better, and the team appears to be operating with a “Nobody Believes In Us” mindset that is very dangerous when harnessed correctly.

Another thing that makes Green Bay more dangerous now than at any other point this season is the fact that Aaron Jones is healthy and playing his best football of the year. Jones has been limited to action in only ten games this year, with only five outings with 10+ carries, but in back to back games, Jones has logged over 100 yards on the ground, the first time he's done so since the final two games of the 2019 season.

If Green Bay can continue to lean on Jones, it will make life easier in the NFL Playoffs for the inexperienced Jordan Love, who despite performing well — especially in the month of December — still has yet to suit up for a big game as the Packers starting quarterback.