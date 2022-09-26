Aaron Rodgers drops cryptic comments on final play in win over Tom Brady, Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers won a hard-fought victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, 14-12. The Packers held Tom Brady and the Bucs offense down all game long. With three minutes remaining, the Packers led 14-6 with Brady getting the ball on his own nine yard line. In typical Tom Brady fashion, he led his team on a 91-yard touchdown drive. However, they took an untimely delay of game penalty, and ultimately failed on the two-point conversion. After the game, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was asked his thoughts on the finish and the delay of game. His answer was a bit puzzling.

👀 What does this mean? pic.twitter.com/DqOaTo2go8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 25, 2022

“They should have on the previous play too. There was a delay on both plays… sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn’t show, even at home. I saw something and passed on the information,” Rodgers said.

With just seconds remaining in the game, Brady found Russell Gage for a one-yard touchdown pass. The play clock appeared to hit zero before the ball was snapped. However, it was one of those bang-bang decisions where the ref likely didn’t have time to see the clock at zero, and then see the ball not snapped.

More than likely, that play was on the Jumbotron and Aaron Rodgers noticed the missed call. He then probably pointed out to the officials to watch the play clock. It worked. Brady and the Bucs offense were called for the delay of game, moving the two-point conversion back to the seven yard line. Brady’s pass would fall incomplete, allowing Rodgers and the Packers to escape with a victory.

The Packers improved to 2-1 on the season. They will look for their third win against the New England Patriots possibly without their quarterback Mac Jones.