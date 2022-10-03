Aaron Rodgers drops sobering truth bomb on ‘unsustainable’ Packers win streak

The Green Bay Packers have left their Week 1 trouncing well in the past, ripping off three straight wins since then. But Aaron Rodgers still isn’t confident his team is where it needs to be.

After just barely escaping in overtime against the New England Patriots who were playing third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, Rodgers lamented the win that was almost as if they had lost.

Via ESPN:

“This way of winning, I don’t think, is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense,” Aaron Rodgers said. “And obviously, I’ve got to play better and will play better.”

According to Rodgers, the game was a must-win not just for the sake of standings but also in that it was one that a good team, one eyeing a run to the Super Bowl, needs to win no matter what.

“You can’t be 2-2 losing to a third-string quarterback and not playing great in all three phases, so we had to have this one,” Aaron Rodgers continued. “That doesn’t take anything away from the joy of winning, but this was one we had to have.”

A lot of it falls squarely on the shoulders of the man himself. Aaron Rodgers had an utterly miserable first half, in which he recorded a passer rating of just 11.2 – the lowest he’s registered in all of his career starts.

Part of it also falls on Packers head coach Matt LaFleur for burning a timeout on an ill-advised coach’s challenge during crunch time, which he called an “emotional decision: given the circumstances.

Matt LaFleur said his assistant Connor Lewis up in the box told him not to challenge the dropped TD by Romeo Doubs. “I’m not too proud of that moment. That was an emotional decision, almost a Hail Mary.” He admitted it could’ve come back to cost them. pic.twitter.com/DT1DGjqtCF — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 3, 2022

The packers are 3-1, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.