Published November 28, 2022

You can never question Aaron Rodgers’ toughness when it comes to playing through injuries. This was exactly the case on Sunday night as the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback attempted to play through a rib injury in their heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers sustained the injury in the third quarter after a sack from a relentless Eagles defense. The reigning league MVP had the medical team check on the knock before returning to the field in the succeeding play. The pain turned out to be too much, though, and Rodgers headed to the locker room shortly after and was unable to finish the game.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has now provided a timely update on his star’s injury status. The Green Bay shot-caller said that Rodgers is now “feeling better” but that his status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears still remains up in the air. The Packers want to see how Rodgers heals up over the next couple of days before making their decision. However, LaFleur also made it clear that the four-time All-Pro QB will suit up if he’s healthy enough.

Rodgers himself already noted that he still wants to be on the field regardless of the fact that Sunday’s loss to the Eagles virtually eliminated the Packers from playoff contention. There has been a lot of talk about Jordan Love taking over the starting QB role the rest of the way, but it seems that Rodgers (and LaFleur) aren’t prepared to hand over the reins to the young QB just yet.