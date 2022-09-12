Green Bay Packers rookie Christian Watson had an NFL debut to forget, highlighted (or lowlighted) by a dropped catch on what was a guaranteed touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers early on in the game. After squandering his chance to make a huge play for his first NFL touchdown, Watson got brutally honest on the drop. Via Zack Kruse of PackersWire, Watson insisted that he’s going to make that catch the next time he gets an opportunity like he did against the Vikings.

“I just know it’s a play that I’m going to make 99 times out of 100,” said Watson after the loss. “Going forward, I’m going to make that play every single time.”

While Watson knows he let a critical opportunity pass him by, he’s determined to make up for it. While Rodgers might be frustrated over the result in Week 1, knowing the rookie has a short-term memory regarding his mistakes should give the reigning MVP the confidence to continue targeting the second-round pick in big spots.

With Allen Lazard sidelined, the Packers’ rookie wideouts faced added pressure and likely more difficult matchups than they would normally see. While that’s something they’ll need to be able to adapt to, and was certainly not the reason Watson came up empty-handed after Rodgers aired it out to him, it played a factor in the overall lackluster performance from Green Bay’s offense.

Christian Watson has high expectations after the Packers drafted him with the 34th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He caught two receptions for 34 yards on Sunday, having been targeted by Rodgers four times in the loss. He’ll hope to make more of the chances he’s given in Week 2 when the Packers take on the Chicago Bears.

The next time Watson gets open on a deep route, he knows he has to bring it down.