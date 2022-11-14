Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson just had the best game of his young NFL career in Week 10, as he helped his team end a five-game losing skid in a 31-28 overtime home win against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. But before he exploded for a scintillating performance, it did not look as though he was going to have such a night, as he dropped a ball early.

Fortunately for Watson, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers never lost their trust in him after that mistake.

Via Ryan Wood of USA TODAY: “Packers rookie WR Christian Watson says Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur told him the same thing after his afternoon started with a drop: ‘We’re going to come back to you.’He says that show of confidence is what he needed.”

Christian Watson would rebound in a big way, as he finished the game with 107 receiving yards and three touchdowns on four catches and eight targets. The Packers were missing both Randall Cobb and Romeo Doubs in Week 10 due to injuries, so it was just timely for Watson to step up and deliver his best performance yet in the pros.

Prior to the Cowboys game, Watson had not posted more than 34 receiving yards in a contest. He might have just turned a corner after the win against Dallas, which would be terrific news for the Packers who need more of them.

Watson, selected in the second round (34th overall) by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft, will look to sustain his form with the Tennessee Titans coming up next for Green Bay in Week 11.