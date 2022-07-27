Aaron Rodgers hilariously trolls Davante Adams ‘Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer’ quote

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was recently asked about the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr at quarterback. Adams said it will be an adjustment going from one Hall of Famer to another. On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers was asked about playing without Davante Adams on the Packers. And in hilarious fashion, Rodgers trolled Adams’ quote, per Packers reporter Matt Schneidman.

“I mean it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer. From Davante to Allen (Lazard), it’s gonna be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot.”

Adams originally made the following statement in reference to Rodgers and Car:

“Any time you change QBs from hall-of-famer to hall-of-famer it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment,” he said. “Both are great players and great to be around. I’m just enjoying that process and getting better myself. Trying to do as much as I can to help these guys go out there and win as many games as we can.”

Aaron Rodgers obviously caught wind of Adams’ quote and applied it to the Allen Lazard-Davante Adams comparison.

In all reality, Allen Lazard isn’t near the player Davante Adams is. With that being said, Derek Carr isn’t anywhere near Aaron Rodgers’ level either. But supporting your teammates is crucial in the NFL. And both Lazard and Carr are very talented in their own right.

Nonetheless, Rodgers’ response was hilarious. It was met with a plethora of laughter from the media.

He will aim to lead the Packers to the Super Bowl this year. Meanwhile, Adams is aiming to help the Raiders make a deep postseason run as well.