By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it.

Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, is the 10th one he has thrown this season. As Ryan Wood of USA Today explained, it is the first time since 2010 that he threw double-digit picks.

For the past 11 years, he has never reached the double-digit mark in interceptions and actually has only 61 picks overall in that span. In his last two MVP seasons, he committed just nine INTs combined.

Rodgers’ career-high in interceptions is 13, which he recorded in 2008. With three more games left in the season, there’s a real possibility the Packers star tie or even set a new record. The 39-year-old hasn’t done a good job taking care of the ball as of late, as his last six interceptions came in the last six games. Aside from the pick against the Rams, he committed three INTs against the Detroit Lions in Week 9 and another two against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

Sure enough, the Packers would love it if Aaron Rodgers can get it together and take care of the ball better. At 6-8 on the season and with matches against the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Lions, the team will really need him to be at his absolute best in order to win.