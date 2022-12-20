By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers held a 10-3 lead against the Rams at halftime on Monday Night Football. Despite the early lead, Rodgers threw an interception that had both Peyton and Eli Manning shocked.

With thirty-seven seconds left in the first quarter, Rodgers overthrew Allen Lazard right into the hands of Rams’ safety Taylor Rapp. Broadcasting the game on their name-brand Manningcast, both Mannings immediately put their hands up and questioned Rodgers’ throw.

Peyton and Eli couldn’t believe Rodgers didn’t put it on Lazard so take it up with them. pic.twitter.com/Z2FSTIhE0S — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) December 20, 2022

Peyton went on to explain Lazard’s route on the play and where Rodgers should’ve put the ball. However, he noted that Rodgers sailed the ball over his receiver’s heads and right into Rapp’s arms. Manning went on to joke that Rodgers, “hit the safety in stride.”

At halftime, Aaron Rodgers had completed 10-of-15 passes for 108 yards and the interception. The Packers’ touchdown came on an eight-yard run from AJ Dillon.

Rodgers’ tough first half continued the trend of the Packers QB’s down season. Heading into Green Bay’s matchup with the Rams, Rodgers had completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,864 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His now 10 interceptions are the most he has thrown since 2020.

While they hold a narrow lead against the Rams, they’ll need Rodgers to up his game if they want to come away with a win. However, even with a win, it appears the Packers’ playoff chances are slipping away at 5-8.

Rodgers has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in recent memory and a revelation for the Packers. However, things haven’t gone right for both himself and Green Bay in 2022. There’s no word on what Rodgers’ plan is for next year, but throws like this might just make the Packers think about Jordan Love.