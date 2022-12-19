By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season has been a complete dumpster fire so far. After lording over the AFC North for the last few years, they suddenly find themselves in third place with a 5-8 record. They’ve had a boatload of issues on both sides of the ball, particularly with their wide receivers on offense. Ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams, the team decided to cut ties with WR Sammy Watkins, per Tom Pelissero.

“The #Packers are releasing WR Sammy Watkins, per sources. Watkins will go on waivers.”

Sammy Watkins was signed by the Packers in the offseason to offset the loss of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. While Green Bay didn’t expect Watkins to be the WR1 for them, they hoped to get some good production from him. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. In 9 games, Watkins compiled just 13 catches for 206 yards, all while battling injuries.

It’s telling that the Packers cut ties with Watkins even with their dearth of talent at the wide receiver position. Christian Watson has emerged as a solid option for them, but their other WRs have either been injured or are not playing up to par. They aren’t the only reason for the losing season, but they certainly haven’t helped matters.

The Packers still have a chance to sneak into the playoffs. With 3 games left after their tilt against the Rams, they can still finish the year with a winning record. However, a loss to the struggling Rams would be devastating to their playoff chances.