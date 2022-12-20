By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers made a bold claim in reference to San Francisco 49ers’ star defender Nick Bosa, per Pat McAfee on Twitter.

“With AD, Aaron Donald out of the league, they (49ers) might have the best defensive player (Nick Bosa) in the league,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show. “He’s such a difference-maker off the edge, he’s got so many moves.”

McAfee responded with a hilarious NSFW observation on Nick Bosa.

“He’s so f*cking big! Seeing him live, he is a stallion of a human being!” McAfee said.

Aaron Donald is still in the league but is currently injured. But Aaron Rodgers believes Nick Bosa is in the conversation for best defensive player in all of football.

Bosa has been a pivotal part of the 49ers’ success. He’s held the team up amid injuries to quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. On the season, Bosa already has 15.5 sacks and 41 total tackles. He and Micah Parsons are leading the charge for Defensive Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers’ Packers are hanging around in the playoff race. Rodgers recently reacted to the Packers still having a chance to sneak into the postseason.

“When you get a couple in a row it starts to give you confidence that we can go to Miami,” Rodgers said. “We’ve won two and just about everything we’ve needed to happen has gone our way. So things are looking up.”

Aaron Rodgers and Nick Bosa will look to lead their teams to the postseason.