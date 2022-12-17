By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams ruled out DL Aaron Donald for their Monday Night Football clash with the Green Bay Packers, per Adam Schefter. Additionally, they also ruled out QB John Wolford. Baker Mayfield, who was expected to play regardless, is now in the driver’s seat to start for LA.

Aaron Donald had not missed any games in his career due to injury prior to this season. But injury concerns have held him out of game-action in recent contests. Donald previously got brutally honest on the Rams’ difficult 2022 campaign.

“You just got to keep playing. Just keep playing and trying to find a way to win. That’s it. Just play. You just got to play. There’s obviously a lot of things that aren’t going our way. Nobody wants to be in this position, but we’re here now. All we can do is keep playing,” Donald said, per Rams Wire.

The Rams enter Monday night sporting a disappointing 4-9 record. They had high expectations for the season following their Super Bowl victory last year. But injuries have ultimately determined their fate in 2022. In addition to Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have been hampered by various ailments.

With that being said, this Monday Night Football affair has the potential to be competitive. The Packers have endured an eerily similar season to the Rams. Green Bay came into the year with Super Bowl aspirations, but hold a record of just 5-8.

The Rams will try to upset the odds in Green Bay without Aaron Donald.