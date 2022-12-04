By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The 2022 season hasn’t been very kind to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They currently sport an ugly 4-8 record, and if they end up losing to the Chicago Bears in Week 13, that would effectively end their season then and there. Green Bay doesn’t have much room for error anymore, and even if they go on a winning streak, there’s a decent chance it wouldn’t be enough for them to find their way into the playoffs.

With that in mind, questions have been raised as to whether or not the team should hold Rodgers out for the rest of the season with their playoff hopes dwindling. Despite having a fractured thumb on his throwing hand and a rib contusion, which he picked up in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Rodgers will play in Week 13 against the Bears, and there have been no decisions made as to whether or not he could be shut down for the rest of the season just yet, according to Tom Pelissero at NFL.com.

“The Packers and Aaron Rodgers have made no decisions on sitting down the four-time NFL MVP quarterback if Green Bay is eliminated from playoff contention — a scenario that the team and Rodgers would work through together in the coming weeks, per sources.”

Rodgers has made it clear that if he is healthy enough to play, he would like to be on the field. But at the same time, he understands the business side of the NFL and wouldn’t be totally against being shut down for the rest of the season. This question will certainly be discussed more over Green Bay’s bye week in Week 14, but for now, Rodgers is still playing in an attempt to salvage the Packers’ 2022 season.