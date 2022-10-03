Aaron Rodgers’ offensive line could see big change for Packers in Week 5

The Green Bay Packers are mulling a change to their offensive line in order to get their best five players protecting Aaron Rodgers at the same time. According to Matt Schneidman, Matt LaFleur admitted that he’s considering slotting in Yosh Nijman at the right tackle position in order to get the strongest possible setup in the trenches.

Matt LaFleur on if Yosh Nijman needs to play RT for Packers to have their best five OL on the field: “I think, potentially. That is something that we’ve definitely talked about.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 3, 2022

As it stands, Nijman has been rotating in and out with David Bakhtiari while the veteran tackle works his way back up to full strength. Putting Nijman at right tackle would enable the Packers to get both tackles on the field together, but would require them to shift Elgton Jenkins back to the interior at a guard position.

The six Packers offensive linemen competing for the five spots are Jenkins, Nijman, Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, and Royce Newman. It could make sense to make Newman a backup and role with an offensive line consisting of the other aforementioned five, with Jenkins sliding in at right guard in Newman’s stead.

It remains to be seen whether or not these changes will be implemented in Week 5, but the Packers are plotting some important moves in order to help Aaron Rodgers do what he does best. Giving him even half a second more time in the pocket could be the difference between a big gain and an incompletion, so the Packers are open to exploring ways to get their most talented protectors on the field in one unit.

This season, Rodgers has completed 69 percent of his pass attempts for 935 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has as many interceptions in his first four games this year as he did throughout the entirety of last season when he won the NFL MVP.

Perhaps a shakeup of the Packers’ offensive line will enable Aaron Rodgers to get back to his dominant ways.