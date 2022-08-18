The love Aaron Rodgers has for Nicolas Cage is no secret. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been vocal about his affinity for the Face/Off star and A-list celebrity. He even recently dressed up like Cage from the movie Con Air which made the rounds on the mean streets of Twitter.

That’s why it wasn’t the most shocking thing in the world to find out that Aaron Rodgers has a bust of Nic Cage proudly displayed in his locker for reporters and Packers teammates alike to appreciate. Rodgers was understandably asked about the origin of his latest piece of locker room art. While clearly enthusiastic about the bust, he admitted he initially had no clue as to who its sender was and assumed it was just a random fan.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know who sent it but there’s now a bust of Nic Cage in his locker. pic.twitter.com/ko81lVPY6Y — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 16, 2022

But the mystery of the unknown Nicolas Cage benefactor didn’t stay a mystery for long. Aaron Rodgers found out shortly after that the bust was actually sent over by someone he knew – former Packers teammate AJ Hawk. Rodgers informed Packers reporter Matt Schneidman of the discovery, who promptly shared to the world his latest bit of “very important news” while also tagging former player turned sports analyst Pat McAfee, which implies he may have also had something to do with the gag played on the reigning NFL MVP.

Very important news: Aaron Rodgers revealed to The Athletic that he has learned the identities of the people who sent him the Nic Cage bust that is now wearing headphones in his locker. CC: @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/2W0bRlH3yI — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 17, 2022

AJ Hawk and Aaron Rodgers played nine seasons together in Green Bay, with Hawk starting every playoff game alongside Rodgers during the Packers’ 2010 Super Bowl run. Safe to say Hawk sees the resemblance between the former Oscar winner and the part-time Jeopardy host.