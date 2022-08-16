Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers was speaking with the media on Tuesday when he was asked about a particular object in his locker. With a big smile on his face, Rodgers revealed that the item in question was actually a Nicolas Cage bust, a tribute to one of Rodgers’ favorite actors. The quarterback informed the media that a random fan had mailed him the bust with no message attached. Via Rob Demovsky, Rodgers could barely contain his excitement while showing off his bizarre new locker decor.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know who sent it but there’s now a bust of Nic Cage in his locker. pic.twitter.com/ko81lVPY6Y — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 16, 2022

Rodgers didn’t seem worried when one reporter suggested the fan could have put a camera inside the bust. Instead, he was fixated on the fact that a Packers supporter hooked him up with maybe the coolest and most random gift of all time. While media members didn’t immediately make the connection between the sculpted head and Nic Cage, Rodgers eagerly informed them that it was in fact a bust of the Hollywood A-Lister.

Of course, Rodgers showed up at training camp this year looking like a mirror image of Nic Cage from the movie “Con Air.” His obsession with the popular actor leveled up after he received the Cage bust, and he’s proudly displaying his newest collector’s item for all to see in the Packers’ locker room. Who knows, maybe we’ll see Cage’s head floating around the locker room after a big Packers win this season.

Aaron Rodgers will be looking to repeat as NFL MVP in 2022, and his newest good luck charm could go a long way in helping him achieve that goal.