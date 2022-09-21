While Aaron Rodgers could potentially play Tom Brady for the final time in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will be treating his Week 3 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star just like any other game.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if he feels “nostalgic” heading to the match-up with Brady. The Packers icon got brutally honest in his response, noting that the game will continue anyway despite what he and his fellow QB have done and accomplished in their respective careers.

“Not really. I have a lot of respect for the history of the game and my part in it, and the game will keep going long after Tommy and I are done playing,” Rodgers shared, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Perhaps Aaron Rodgers is simply playing down the meeting with Tom Brady and lessening the hype surrounding it, especially since it’s only a regular season game that could very well have little impact on their seasons. It would have been different if it’s the Super Bowl where new narratives could be created.

Besides, he isn’t wrong with his take about the game moving on without them. Of course the NFL will forever be different whenever they decide to call it a career, but the truth is new stars will emerge and take their place as the faces of the NFL.

Still, that doesn’t stop fans from enjoying the game. While Rodgers doesn’t have a lot of feelings about it, everyone will surely be glued to their TVs to watch two of the greatest QBs to ever step foot on Earth go at it.