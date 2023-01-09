By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers are off to an early vacation once again, and as expected, Aaron Rodgers is catching heat for not being able to lead his team to a run as deep as many would have thought a team with a future Hall of Fame quarterback would have in the playoffs. This time around, the Packers didn’t even catch the boat to the postseason after losing to the Detroit Lions Sunday night at Lambeau Field, 22-16.

ESPN studio analyst Ryan Clark went off on Aaron Rodgers’ failure to march his team to the playoffs, let alone win a Super Bowl, after getting preyed on by a team that started the season with a 1-6 record.

“He’s walked off as a loser, and he’s walked off as a quarterback who couldn’t elevate his team.”

Clark also brought the most recent collapses of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the playoffs, mentioning the two postseason exits at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers and the NFC Conference Championship Game loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It definitely stings Aaron Rodgers and the entire Packers to see the team lose all the momentum they built up prior to the meeting with the Lions. Green Bay had won four straight games to put itself in a position to clinch a playoff berth with a win in Week 18 but a disastrous fourth quarter saw them lose the lead to the Lions. There is a growing sense that Rodgers might have already played his last game in the NFL, but for now, there’s plenty for the Packers to reflect on following another frustrating campaign.