Published November 17, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers saved their season in Week 10 with a crucial win over the Dallas Cowboys. They will have to pull off another big win in Week 11 over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football if they want to continue to hold out hope for a playoff run this season. The good news is that it looks like Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense could be set to get a big boost ahead of this game with the return of Randall Cobb.

Cobb suffered an ankle injury in Week 6 against the New York Jets, and while it was initially feared he suffered a season-ending injury, it ended up being less serious than initially expected, and he was placed on injured reserve and ended up missing the Packers past four games. Cobb was designated to return from the injured reserve on Tuesday, and is now set to be activated ahead of Green Bay’s Thursday night action.

Via Around The NFL:

“Packers expected to activate WR Randall Cobb (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of ‘Thursday Night Football’ per Tom Pelissero”

This is great news for a Packers offense that finally seemed to figure things out against the Cowboys in Week 10. Adding Cobb, who is a nice safety blanket for Rodgers to have when his other options don’t pan out, should only help Green Bay keep up their offensive momentum against the Titans.

The Packers absolutely have to win in Week 11 to stay alive in the NFC’s playoff hunt, and getting Cobb back will certainly help out. Rodgers is going to have to be at his best against another stingy defense on Thursday night, and with Cobb back on the field, there’s a decent chance Green Bay will be able to pull out a victory.