Aaron Rodgers speaks out on mistakes the Packers must fix after Week 1 loss

Aaron Rodgers knows they have a lot issues to address after the Green Bay Packers lost their season-opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. However, if there is one thing they need to focus on, it’s their mentality.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers emphasized that dropped passes like what happened in Week 1 are going to come no matter how much a team tries to be perfect. But what’s important is how they respond after it.

“Drops are gonna happen.. it’s the mental mistakes that we’re gonna have to clean up,” Rodgers shared, referencing his incomplete pass to Christian Watson in the first play that should’ve been a 75-yard touchdown.

Here is the dropped pass that has been going viral recently:

For what it’s worth, Christian Watson himself knows how big of a mistake he made, but he vowed that it won’t happen again.

“I just know it’s a play that I’m going to make 99 times out of 100,” Watson said after the loss. “Going forward, I’m going to make that play every single time.”

Aaron Rodgers also talked about understanding their plays on a deeper level and why it is crucial for them in order to succeed. He noted that “understanding the why” will help each and everyone of them identify their roles better to contribute.

The Packers will have a few more days to prepare before facing the Chicago Bears in Week 2 on Sunday. Sure enough, hopes are high they are going to bounce back after their disappointing showing the last time out.