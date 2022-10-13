Packers’ Aaron Rodgers taking extra precautions with thumb injury for Week 6 vs. Jets

Aaron Rodgers isn’t taking any chances with his thumb injury. Rodgers, who picked up the injury during the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the New York Giants in London last week, took some extra precautions with his thumb injury at practice on Thursday, as pointed out by Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Per Demovsky, Aaron Rodgers was spotted throwing with his right thumb taped. Fortunately, the Packers signal-caller didn’t look any worse for the wear during the session.

Rodgers sustained the injury at the end of the game vs. the Giants, as New York linebacker Oshane Ximines sacked the star quarterback on the final play, hitting his throwing arm in the process. The Packers veteran was spotted flexing his right hand as he made his way off the field.

On Wednesday, Rodgers acknowledged that his thumb was “banged up a little bit” but also noted that “he’ll be fine by Sunday.” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur also didn’t seem to be concerned about the injury.

What is semi-concerning is Aaron Rodgers’ play so far this season. Playing without Davante Adams and with a couple of rookie wideouts, the Packers quarterback has posted the lowest QBR of his career through five games, as noted by Demovsky.

Knowing that the Jets’ run defense is exploitable, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising to see the Packers lean on the legs of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon this week, rather than the arm of Rodgers.

Either way, the bottom line is this. Aaron Rodgers will be on the field for Week 6, even if he has to take extra precautions.