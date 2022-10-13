Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are coming off a Week 5 loss to the New York Giants, 27-22. They’re now looking to get back to winning ways as they return to action on Sunday when they host the New York Jets.

For his part, Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday due to a thumb injury that he suffered during the Giants loss. There’s nothing to be worried about at this point, though, with the reigning back-to-back league MVP assuring fans that he’ll be suiting up against the Jets on Sunday (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“Thumb’s all right,” Rodgers said. “It was nice to get a day off today. Do a little rehab. But, you know, I’ll try to get back out there and practice tomorrow and see how it feels, and be fine by Sunday, I’m sure.”

There you have it. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Aaron Rodgers should be taking on his usual role for the Packers in Week 6.

“I’ve been blessed with big, strong hands all my life,” Rodgers said, “and I expect to be out there throwing it like normal.”

Green Bay has had a so-so start to the new season and is now 3-2. They lost their season opener to the Minnesota Vikings but followed that up with a three-game winning streak through Weeks 2 and 4. They came back down to earth last Sunday, though, as they fell to the Giants in London.

Rodgers had a relatively good game in that one, but the Packers’ defense left a lot to be desired. A matchup against the Jets in Week 6 could be an opportunity for Green Bay to rebound after a disappointing upset against the Giants.