The Green Bay Packers suffered a shocking loss to the New York Giants in London on Sunday, falling 27-22 after getting stuffed inside the 10-yard line on a potential game-tying drive. The final nail in the coffin came when Aaron Rodgers got sacked and fumbled on the last play of the game after an intentional Giants safety. Making matters worse, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson left the game with a hamstring injury.

It has been a tough rookie season so far for Watson, who had just one catch for a single yard against New York. The youngster also had one carry, but he lost three yards on the play. For the season, Watson now has seven catches for 52 yards in four games and has dealt with injury woes.

That’s not exactly what the Packers were hoping for when they drafted Watson 34th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. They even traded a pair of second-round picks to the division rival Minnesota Vikings in order to get that 34th pick to get Watson after passing on wide receivers with their two first-round picks.

Rodgers has been solid to start the season, but he hasn’t been playing up to his normal standards after the departure of Davante Adams. He clearly misses Adams and doesn’t fully trust his young wideouts yet, relying heavily on Randall Cobb in the loss to the Giants. Rodgers targeted Cobb 13 times and completed seven passes to him for 99 yards. For the game, the quarterback completed 25 passes out of 39 attempts for 222 yards and two scores. While those are decent numbers, that’s under six yards per pass attempt and Green Bay’s offense did very little in the second half.

The Packers are now 3-2 on the season after this disappointing loss.